iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after buying an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after buying an additional 285,559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after buying an additional 671,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

