iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 63.5% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DMXF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $67.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.