iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 698.2% in February

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, an increase of 698.2% from the January 28th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ESGU opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $91.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

