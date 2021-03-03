iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

