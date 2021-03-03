iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

