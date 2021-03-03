iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 270.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,530 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48.

