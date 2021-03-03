iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 21,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,350. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.