iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 567.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 308,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.51 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 497,038 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

