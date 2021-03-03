ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.70

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and traded as high as $62.21. ITOCHU shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 39,525 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

