Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $127.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Itron traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 2244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Itron by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.