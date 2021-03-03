ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $84.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

