ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.45

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.45 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 2265865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.95 ($1.50).

A number of research firms recently commented on ITV. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 88.86 ($1.16).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

