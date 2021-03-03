J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $24,267,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCOM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.