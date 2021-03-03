J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in J2 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

