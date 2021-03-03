Jack Creek Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 3rd (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Jack Creek Investment’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jack Creek Investment had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jack Creek Investment’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of JCICU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.