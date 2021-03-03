Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.63

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.63 and last traded at $105.49, with a volume of 6226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,227 shares of company stock worth $112,594. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $1,007,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

