Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Golar LNG Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

