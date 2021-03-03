Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $248.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.70. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

