Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.88.

FibroGen stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

