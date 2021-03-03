Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.80 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in GasLog by 536.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

