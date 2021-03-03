Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mondi plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondi in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $50.39 on Monday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

