Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 4,230 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $588,985.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $606,398.70.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.57. 1,650,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,063. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

