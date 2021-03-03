JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

