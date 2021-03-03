John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

