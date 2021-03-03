John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

HEQ stock remained flat at $$11.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,021. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.