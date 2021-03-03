John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

JHI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

