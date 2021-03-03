John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,795. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

