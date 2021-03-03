Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

JMPLY stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

