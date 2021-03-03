Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $180.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.