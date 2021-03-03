JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 9.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.40 and last traded at $128.91. Approximately 1,241,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,569,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $132,415,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

