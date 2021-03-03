JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $187.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

FRPT opened at $155.00 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

