JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $457.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

