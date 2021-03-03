JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AIBRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 21,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

