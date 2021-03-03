Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $852,409.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00482512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00079161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00085292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00477977 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.