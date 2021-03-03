Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 106.1% in February

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 122,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $12.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

