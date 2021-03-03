Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $879,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

