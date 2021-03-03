Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,640 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 354,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,908,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,728. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

