Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.99. 24,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,524. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

