Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of VeriSign worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $192.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average of $203.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.