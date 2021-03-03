Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 778 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $28,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

