Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.95. 2,743,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,959,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $802.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

