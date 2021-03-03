Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.02. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

