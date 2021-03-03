Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00267853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00067990 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

