Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 387.5% in February

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaya in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KAYS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,631. Kaya has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

