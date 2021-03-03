Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,478 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 323,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $67,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 333.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock remained flat at $$6.35 during trading on Wednesday. 31,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.