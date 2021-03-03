KBC Group NV Acquires 110,402 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $41,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

