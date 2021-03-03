KBC Group NV Acquires 787,344 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 593.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 787,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $33,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after buying an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

