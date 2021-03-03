KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 436,167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $47,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

