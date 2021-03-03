KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $563.21 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

