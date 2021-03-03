KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,744 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $52,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.